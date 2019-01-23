All apartments in Atlanta
3032 1st Avenue Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3032 1st Avenue Southwest

3032 1st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3032 1st Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hammond Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,000 sf home is located in Atlanta, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 1st Avenue Southwest have any available units?
3032 1st Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 1st Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 3032 1st Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 1st Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3032 1st Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 1st Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 1st Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3032 1st Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3032 1st Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 3032 1st Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 1st Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 1st Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 3032 1st Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3032 1st Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3032 1st Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 1st Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 1st Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
