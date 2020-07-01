Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 301 Fortune Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
301 Fortune Street
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
301 Fortune Street
301 Fortune Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
301 Fortune Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Great home! www.301fortunestreet.com for details - Property Id: 40313
For all the details for this home please visit the website
www.301fortunestreet.com and please ask questions.
Section 8 is not accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40313
Property Id 40313
(RLNE5378827)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 Fortune Street have any available units?
301 Fortune Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 301 Fortune Street have?
Some of 301 Fortune Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 301 Fortune Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Fortune Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Fortune Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 Fortune Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 301 Fortune Street offer parking?
No, 301 Fortune Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 Fortune Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Fortune Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Fortune Street have a pool?
No, 301 Fortune Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Fortune Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Fortune Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Fortune Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Fortune Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street
Atlanta, GA 30308
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus