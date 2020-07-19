3002 Lenox Rd NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite Executive Style Town Home on Lenox Road. Quiet enclave with the convenience of city living. This stately home offers an open floorplan w/ entertainer's kitchen overlooking family room, high end appliances, kitchen island and more. Tons of natural light, finished basement w/ bedroom on the lower level, perfect for a roommate situation. 2 car garage w/ custom doors. Master ensuite w/ huge walk-in closet! Convenient location to Buckhead and Midtown. Community has a relaxing green space including a creek with bridges and walking trails near schools and shopping.