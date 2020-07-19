All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3002 Lenox Rd NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3002 Lenox Rd NE

3002 Lenox Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Exquisite Executive Style Town Home on Lenox Road. Quiet enclave with the convenience of city living. This stately home offers an open floorplan w/ entertainer's kitchen overlooking family room, high end appliances, kitchen island and more. Tons of natural light, finished basement w/ bedroom on the lower level, perfect for a roommate situation. 2 car garage w/ custom doors. Master ensuite w/ huge walk-in closet! Convenient location to Buckhead and Midtown. Community has a relaxing green space including a creek with bridges and walking trails near schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Lenox Rd NE have any available units?
3002 Lenox Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 Lenox Rd NE have?
Some of 3002 Lenox Rd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Lenox Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Lenox Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Lenox Rd NE pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Lenox Rd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3002 Lenox Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Lenox Rd NE offers parking.
Does 3002 Lenox Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 Lenox Rd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Lenox Rd NE have a pool?
No, 3002 Lenox Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Lenox Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 3002 Lenox Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Lenox Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Lenox Rd NE has units with dishwashers.
