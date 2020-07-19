3002 Lenox Rd NE

Amenities
Exquisite Executive Style Town Home on Lenox Road. Quiet enclave with the convenience of city living. This stately home offers an open floorplan w/ entertainer's kitchen overlooking family room, high end appliances, kitchen island and more. Tons of natural light, finished basement w/ bedroom on the lower level, perfect for a roommate situation. 2 car garage w/ custom doors. Master ensuite w/ huge walk-in closet! Convenient location to Buckhead and Midtown. Community has a relaxing green space including a creek with bridges and walking trails near schools and shopping.