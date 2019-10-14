All apartments in Atlanta
300 SW Atwood St

300 Atwood St SW · No Longer Available
Location

300 Atwood St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Welcome home, location location, renovated, 5 bedrooms, 2 bath, large private lot, quiet community, great location, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 SW Atwood St have any available units?
300 SW Atwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 300 SW Atwood St currently offering any rent specials?
300 SW Atwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 SW Atwood St pet-friendly?
No, 300 SW Atwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 300 SW Atwood St offer parking?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not offer parking.
Does 300 SW Atwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 SW Atwood St have a pool?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not have a pool.
Does 300 SW Atwood St have accessible units?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 SW Atwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 SW Atwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
