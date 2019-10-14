Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 300 SW Atwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
300 SW Atwood St
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
300 SW Atwood St
300 Atwood St SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
300 Atwood St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home, location location, renovated, 5 bedrooms, 2 bath, large private lot, quiet community, great location, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 SW Atwood St have any available units?
300 SW Atwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 300 SW Atwood St currently offering any rent specials?
300 SW Atwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 SW Atwood St pet-friendly?
No, 300 SW Atwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 300 SW Atwood St offer parking?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not offer parking.
Does 300 SW Atwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 SW Atwood St have a pool?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not have a pool.
Does 300 SW Atwood St have accessible units?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 SW Atwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 SW Atwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 SW Atwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus