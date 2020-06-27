Rent Calculator
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3 Paces West Terrace NW
3 Paces West Terrace Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3 Paces West Terrace Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Randall Mill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
New HVAC installed June 2019. New paint, renovations in progress. Gated community. Grilling deck, two car garage, basement storage. Private cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Paces West Terrace NW have any available units?
3 Paces West Terrace NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3 Paces West Terrace NW have?
Some of 3 Paces West Terrace NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3 Paces West Terrace NW currently offering any rent specials?
3 Paces West Terrace NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Paces West Terrace NW pet-friendly?
No, 3 Paces West Terrace NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3 Paces West Terrace NW offer parking?
Yes, 3 Paces West Terrace NW offers parking.
Does 3 Paces West Terrace NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Paces West Terrace NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Paces West Terrace NW have a pool?
No, 3 Paces West Terrace NW does not have a pool.
Does 3 Paces West Terrace NW have accessible units?
No, 3 Paces West Terrace NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Paces West Terrace NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Paces West Terrace NW has units with dishwashers.
