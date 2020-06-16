All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

2998 W Peek Rd NW

2998 West Peek Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2998 West Peek Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
West Atlanta 4 BR Gem For Rent - Property Id: 207046

This "original Atlanta" home features original hardwood floors, granite countertops, spacious family room and location, location, location!

- 5 minutes to HE Holmes train station
- 8 minutes to Vinnings/Buckhead
- 10 minutes to Mercedes Benz Stadium
- 12 minutes to Six Flags
- 15 minutes to Downtown
- 18 minutes to Airport

NOT accepting Section 8 vouchers at this time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207046
Property Id 207046

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5476466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2998 W Peek Rd NW have any available units?
2998 W Peek Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2998 W Peek Rd NW have?
Some of 2998 W Peek Rd NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2998 W Peek Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
2998 W Peek Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2998 W Peek Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 2998 W Peek Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2998 W Peek Rd NW offer parking?
No, 2998 W Peek Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 2998 W Peek Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2998 W Peek Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2998 W Peek Rd NW have a pool?
No, 2998 W Peek Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 2998 W Peek Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 2998 W Peek Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2998 W Peek Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2998 W Peek Rd NW has units with dishwashers.

