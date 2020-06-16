2998 W Peek Rd NW

Amenities
West Atlanta 4 BR Gem For Rent - Property Id: 207046
This "original Atlanta" home features original hardwood floors, granite countertops, spacious family room and location, location, location!
- 5 minutes to HE Holmes train station
- 8 minutes to Vinnings/Buckhead
- 10 minutes to Mercedes Benz Stadium
- 12 minutes to Six Flags
- 15 minutes to Downtown
- 18 minutes to Airport
NOT accepting Section 8 vouchers at this time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207046
Property Id 207046
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5476466)