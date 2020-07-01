All apartments in Atlanta
2983 Level Ridge Road SE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

2983 Level Ridge Road SE

2983 Level Ridge Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2983 Level Ridge Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Atlanta Rental Home Offers Spacious Layout
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,310 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Appro

(RLNE5353596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2983 Level Ridge Road SE have any available units?
2983 Level Ridge Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2983 Level Ridge Road SE have?
Some of 2983 Level Ridge Road SE's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2983 Level Ridge Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
2983 Level Ridge Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2983 Level Ridge Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 2983 Level Ridge Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2983 Level Ridge Road SE offer parking?
No, 2983 Level Ridge Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 2983 Level Ridge Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2983 Level Ridge Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2983 Level Ridge Road SE have a pool?
Yes, 2983 Level Ridge Road SE has a pool.
Does 2983 Level Ridge Road SE have accessible units?
No, 2983 Level Ridge Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2983 Level Ridge Road SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2983 Level Ridge Road SE does not have units with dishwashers.

