Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2977 Loookout Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2977 Loookout Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2977 Loookout Place
2977 Lookout Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Garden Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2977 Lookout Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2977 Loookout Place have any available units?
2977 Loookout Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2977 Loookout Place currently offering any rent specials?
2977 Loookout Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2977 Loookout Place pet-friendly?
No, 2977 Loookout Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2977 Loookout Place offer parking?
No, 2977 Loookout Place does not offer parking.
Does 2977 Loookout Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2977 Loookout Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2977 Loookout Place have a pool?
No, 2977 Loookout Place does not have a pool.
Does 2977 Loookout Place have accessible units?
No, 2977 Loookout Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2977 Loookout Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2977 Loookout Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2977 Loookout Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2977 Loookout Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus