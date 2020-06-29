All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

296 Delevan St

296 Delevan Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

296 Delevan Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Pittsburgh

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Delevan St have any available units?
296 Delevan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 296 Delevan St have?
Some of 296 Delevan St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 Delevan St currently offering any rent specials?
296 Delevan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Delevan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 296 Delevan St is pet friendly.
Does 296 Delevan St offer parking?
No, 296 Delevan St does not offer parking.
Does 296 Delevan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Delevan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Delevan St have a pool?
No, 296 Delevan St does not have a pool.
Does 296 Delevan St have accessible units?
No, 296 Delevan St does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Delevan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 Delevan St has units with dishwashers.

