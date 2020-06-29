All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 23 2020

2930 River Ridge Drive SW

2930 River Ridge Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2930 River Ridge Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 River Ridge Drive SW have any available units?
2930 River Ridge Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 River Ridge Drive SW have?
Some of 2930 River Ridge Drive SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 River Ridge Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2930 River Ridge Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 River Ridge Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2930 River Ridge Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2930 River Ridge Drive SW offer parking?
No, 2930 River Ridge Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 2930 River Ridge Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 River Ridge Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 River Ridge Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2930 River Ridge Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2930 River Ridge Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2930 River Ridge Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 River Ridge Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 River Ridge Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
