2920 Springside Place SE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

2920 Springside Place SE

2920 Springside Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Springside Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Springside Place SE have any available units?
2920 Springside Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Springside Place SE have?
Some of 2920 Springside Place SE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Springside Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Springside Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Springside Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Springside Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2920 Springside Place SE offer parking?
No, 2920 Springside Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Springside Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Springside Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Springside Place SE have a pool?
No, 2920 Springside Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Springside Place SE have accessible units?
No, 2920 Springside Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Springside Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 Springside Place SE has units with dishwashers.

