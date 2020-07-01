Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2912 Springside Place SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2912 Springside Place SE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2912 Springside Place SE
2912 Springside Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2912 Springside Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights
Amenities
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta! Stunning kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. Call today, this won't last long!
**Please note, this listing requires renters insurance**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2912 Springside Place SE have any available units?
2912 Springside Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2912 Springside Place SE have?
Some of 2912 Springside Place SE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2912 Springside Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Springside Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Springside Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Springside Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2912 Springside Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Springside Place SE offers parking.
Does 2912 Springside Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Springside Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Springside Place SE have a pool?
No, 2912 Springside Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Springside Place SE have accessible units?
No, 2912 Springside Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Springside Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Springside Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus