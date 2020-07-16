Rent Calculator
Home
Atlanta, GA
2911 Waters Rd
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2911 Waters Rd
2911 Waters Road SW
No Longer Available
Location
2911 Waters Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
section 8 welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2911 Waters Rd have any available units?
2911 Waters Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2911 Waters Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Waters Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Waters Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2911 Waters Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2911 Waters Rd offer parking?
No, 2911 Waters Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2911 Waters Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Waters Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Waters Rd have a pool?
No, 2911 Waters Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Waters Rd have accessible units?
No, 2911 Waters Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Waters Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Waters Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Waters Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 Waters Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
