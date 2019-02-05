Rent Calculator
2905 Third Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
2905 Third Ave
2905 3rd Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2905 3rd Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hammond Park
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Close to airport - downtown Atlanta.UNIT INCLUDE FRIDGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2905 Third Ave have any available units?
2905 Third Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2905 Third Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Third Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Third Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Third Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2905 Third Ave offer parking?
No, 2905 Third Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Third Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Third Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Third Ave have a pool?
No, 2905 Third Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Third Ave have accessible units?
No, 2905 Third Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Third Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Third Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Third Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Third Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
