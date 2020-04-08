Rent Calculator
Last updated August 4 2019 at 8:02 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest
2882 River Ridge Drive SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2882 River Ridge Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick ranch in excellent condition. Has central heat and air.fenced back yard. 1 car carport
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest have any available units?
2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest has units with air conditioning.
