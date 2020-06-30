All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2882 River Ridge Dr Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2882 River Ridge Dr Se
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

2882 River Ridge Dr Se

2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2882 River Ridge Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pet friendly
AtlantaHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm + bonus room, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh paint! 3 Bedroom + Bonus room, 2 Bath Brick Ranch in excellent condition. It features central heat and air and hardwood floors. Fenced back yard. 1 car carport. Home not set up for section 8.

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change. Elem:Humphries,Middle:Long,High:South Atlanta

This Home For Rent is 1 Dog-Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for anAtlanta Home For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5417812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2882 River Ridge Dr Se have any available units?
2882 River Ridge Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2882 River Ridge Dr Se have?
Some of 2882 River Ridge Dr Se's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2882 River Ridge Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
2882 River Ridge Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2882 River Ridge Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 2882 River Ridge Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 2882 River Ridge Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 2882 River Ridge Dr Se offers parking.
Does 2882 River Ridge Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2882 River Ridge Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2882 River Ridge Dr Se have a pool?
No, 2882 River Ridge Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 2882 River Ridge Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 2882 River Ridge Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2882 River Ridge Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2882 River Ridge Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus