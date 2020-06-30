2882 River Ridge Dr Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking pet friendly

AtlantaHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm + bonus room, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh paint! 3 Bedroom + Bonus room, 2 Bath Brick Ranch in excellent condition. It features central heat and air and hardwood floors. Fenced back yard. 1 car carport. Home not set up for section 8.



Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change. Elem:Humphries,Middle:Long,High:South Atlanta



This Home For Rent is 1 Dog-Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126



No Cats Allowed



