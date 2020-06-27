All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

2882 Ridgeview Dr

2882 Ridgeview Drive SW · No Longer Available
Location

2882 Ridgeview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Greenbriar

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
I need single tenants to rent single rooms 2nos @$600×2=$1200.Water inclusive but electricity bills will be shared.
Rooms are furnished and rented as is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2882 Ridgeview Dr have any available units?
2882 Ridgeview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2882 Ridgeview Dr have?
Some of 2882 Ridgeview Dr's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2882 Ridgeview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2882 Ridgeview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2882 Ridgeview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2882 Ridgeview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2882 Ridgeview Dr offer parking?
No, 2882 Ridgeview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2882 Ridgeview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2882 Ridgeview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2882 Ridgeview Dr have a pool?
No, 2882 Ridgeview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2882 Ridgeview Dr have accessible units?
No, 2882 Ridgeview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2882 Ridgeview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2882 Ridgeview Dr has units with dishwashers.
