2879 Castlewood Drive NW

Amenities
Charming ranch situated on .84+/- acres in sought-after Castlewood offers an open floorplan with living room, dining area and bright sunroom that overlooks the level backyard. Newly renovated kitchen w/stone counters, subway, island w/breakfast bar & stainless steel appls. Large bonus room/family room off of the kitchen. Private mater suite has fireplace & en-suite bath w/whirlpool tub, double vanities & sep shower. 3 additional bedrooms on main w/2 baths. Gorgeous level backyard. Minutes away from Morris Brandon, shopping and restaurants.