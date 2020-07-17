All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

2879 Castlewood Drive NW

2879 Castlewood Drive Northwest · (404) 900-9594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2879 Castlewood Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Castlewood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2920 sqft

Amenities

Charming ranch situated on .84+/- acres in sought-after Castlewood offers an open floorplan with living room, dining area and bright sunroom that overlooks the level backyard. Newly renovated kitchen w/stone counters, subway, island w/breakfast bar & stainless steel appls. Large bonus room/family room off of the kitchen. Private mater suite has fireplace & en-suite bath w/whirlpool tub, double vanities & sep shower. 3 additional bedrooms on main w/2 baths. Gorgeous level backyard. Minutes away from Morris Brandon, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2879 Castlewood Drive NW have any available units?
2879 Castlewood Drive NW has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2879 Castlewood Drive NW have?
Some of 2879 Castlewood Drive NW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2879 Castlewood Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2879 Castlewood Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2879 Castlewood Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2879 Castlewood Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2879 Castlewood Drive NW offer parking?
No, 2879 Castlewood Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 2879 Castlewood Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2879 Castlewood Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2879 Castlewood Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 2879 Castlewood Drive NW has a pool.
Does 2879 Castlewood Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2879 Castlewood Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2879 Castlewood Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2879 Castlewood Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
