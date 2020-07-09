Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2875 Lookout Place NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2875 Lookout Place NE
2875 Lookout Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2875 Lookout Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Garden Hills bungalow with views of Frankie Allen Park. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath.Walking distance to GH Elementary, AIS, CTK, Shops of Buckhead.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2875 Lookout Place NE have any available units?
2875 Lookout Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2875 Lookout Place NE have?
Some of 2875 Lookout Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2875 Lookout Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
2875 Lookout Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 Lookout Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 2875 Lookout Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2875 Lookout Place NE offer parking?
No, 2875 Lookout Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 2875 Lookout Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2875 Lookout Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 Lookout Place NE have a pool?
No, 2875 Lookout Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 2875 Lookout Place NE have accessible units?
No, 2875 Lookout Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 Lookout Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2875 Lookout Place NE has units with dishwashers.
