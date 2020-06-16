All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2875 Kathryn Cr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2875 Kathryn Cr
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

2875 Kathryn Cr

2875 Kathryn Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2875 Kathryn Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Deerwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details Please contact agent for assistance with this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 Kathryn Cr have any available units?
2875 Kathryn Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2875 Kathryn Cr have?
Some of 2875 Kathryn Cr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2875 Kathryn Cr currently offering any rent specials?
2875 Kathryn Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 Kathryn Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2875 Kathryn Cr is pet friendly.
Does 2875 Kathryn Cr offer parking?
No, 2875 Kathryn Cr does not offer parking.
Does 2875 Kathryn Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2875 Kathryn Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 Kathryn Cr have a pool?
Yes, 2875 Kathryn Cr has a pool.
Does 2875 Kathryn Cr have accessible units?
No, 2875 Kathryn Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 Kathryn Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2875 Kathryn Cr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus