Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2872 Marco
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2872 Marco
2872 Marco Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2872 Marco Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Recently renovated 2 bedroom two bath home. New kitchen, hardwood floors, double pane windows, gas heat and screened-in porch. MARTA Bus #58 stops 6 doors away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2872 Marco have any available units?
2872 Marco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2872 Marco have?
Some of 2872 Marco's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2872 Marco currently offering any rent specials?
2872 Marco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2872 Marco pet-friendly?
No, 2872 Marco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2872 Marco offer parking?
No, 2872 Marco does not offer parking.
Does 2872 Marco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2872 Marco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2872 Marco have a pool?
No, 2872 Marco does not have a pool.
Does 2872 Marco have accessible units?
No, 2872 Marco does not have accessible units.
Does 2872 Marco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2872 Marco has units with dishwashers.
