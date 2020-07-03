All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 287 Mackenzie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
287 Mackenzie Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

287 Mackenzie Dr

287 Mackenzie Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

287 Mackenzie Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bdrm/2 bath on top floor of duplex located in O4W/Inman Park, Atlanta's HOTTEST neighborhood. Unit features open concept floor plan great for entertaining. Beautiful Kitchen w/ White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counters & SS Appliance Package. Master has Fireplace, Private Balcony, En-suite Bathroom w/ double vanity, & His & Her Closets. Hardwood Floors throughout; Nice size bedrooms, Laundry Room & Large Rear Deck. Walking distance to restaurants, BeltLine, Krog Street Market, Ponce City Market, Little Five Points, Historic Fourth Ward Park, Stone Mountain Trail, & MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Mackenzie Dr have any available units?
287 Mackenzie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 Mackenzie Dr have?
Some of 287 Mackenzie Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Mackenzie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
287 Mackenzie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Mackenzie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 287 Mackenzie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 287 Mackenzie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 287 Mackenzie Dr offers parking.
Does 287 Mackenzie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Mackenzie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Mackenzie Dr have a pool?
No, 287 Mackenzie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 287 Mackenzie Dr have accessible units?
No, 287 Mackenzie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Mackenzie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 Mackenzie Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus