287 Mackenzie Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 3 bdrm/2 bath on top floor of duplex located in O4W/Inman Park, Atlanta's HOTTEST neighborhood. Unit features open concept floor plan great for entertaining. Beautiful Kitchen w/ White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counters & SS Appliance Package. Master has Fireplace, Private Balcony, En-suite Bathroom w/ double vanity, & His & Her Closets. Hardwood Floors throughout; Nice size bedrooms, Laundry Room & Large Rear Deck. Walking distance to restaurants, BeltLine, Krog Street Market, Ponce City Market, Little Five Points, Historic Fourth Ward Park, Stone Mountain Trail, & MORE!