2865 Lenox Road NE

You'll love the fresh paint on this Ideal, move in ready 2 Bed/ 2 bath condo. This home is a winner for people who love spaciousness and being on the first level. Community is gated with private parking garage and has a pool. Experience all the amenities that Buckhead has to offer. The restaurants are too many to name and shopping venues are plenty. A fantastic feature about this community is the amazing concierge staff. It is Located in the perfect spot to give you quick access to hwy 13, Lindbergh area ,or 400, you will appreciate the options for your commute.