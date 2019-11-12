All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

2865 Lenox Road NE

2865 Lenox Road · (404) 994-5100
Location

2865 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
concierge
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
You'll love the fresh paint on this Ideal, move in ready 2 Bed/ 2 bath condo. This home is a winner for people who love spaciousness and being on the first level. Community is gated with private parking garage and has a pool. Experience all the amenities that Buckhead has to offer. The restaurants are too many to name and shopping venues are plenty. A fantastic feature about this community is the amazing concierge staff. It is Located in the perfect spot to give you quick access to hwy 13, Lindbergh area ,or 400, you will appreciate the options for your commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 Lenox Road NE have any available units?
2865 Lenox Road NE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2865 Lenox Road NE have?
Some of 2865 Lenox Road NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 Lenox Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Lenox Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Lenox Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2865 Lenox Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2865 Lenox Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2865 Lenox Road NE does offer parking.
Does 2865 Lenox Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 Lenox Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Lenox Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 2865 Lenox Road NE has a pool.
Does 2865 Lenox Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2865 Lenox Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 Lenox Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2865 Lenox Road NE has units with dishwashers.
