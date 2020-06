Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Unbelievable opportunity to rent a high-end Executive Townhome in the heart of Buckhead and in a private gated community of only 17 homes! This property comes fully equipped with hardwoods throughout, beautiful floor-to-ceiling Pella windows, and custom installed elevator to all levels. The main level is super bright, featuring an open plan with custom cabinets, quartz counters, and Viking Appliance package. The back porch offers excellent privacy as well. Multi-year lease considered!