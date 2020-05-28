All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2842 Altaview Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2842 Altaview Drive SE
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

2842 Altaview Drive SE

2842 Altaview Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2842 Altaview Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Rosedale Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Altaview Drive SE have any available units?
2842 Altaview Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Altaview Drive SE have?
Some of 2842 Altaview Drive SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Altaview Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Altaview Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Altaview Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Altaview Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2842 Altaview Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Altaview Drive SE offers parking.
Does 2842 Altaview Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Altaview Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Altaview Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2842 Altaview Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Altaview Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2842 Altaview Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Altaview Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2842 Altaview Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus