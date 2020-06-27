28414 Plantation Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

LOCATION! GORGEOUS, GATED CONDO NEAR EVERYTHING/shopping, restaurants, highways. IMMACULATE, UPDATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, TOP FLOOR/every room freshly painted w beautiful hardwood throughout. HUGE LR lined w wall of glass doors/windows. Spacious modern kitchen comes w SS appliances, granite, custom cabinetry, built in benches provide storage w room for kitchen table & open to dining area. Private master suite, create your own spa in the oversized bath! 2nd bdrm has own onsuite bath & there's separate 1/2 bath. Amenities galore, pool, fitness center, club room, dog park.