28414 Plantation Drive NE

Amenities
LOCATION! GORGEOUS, GATED CONDO NEAR EVERYTHING/shopping, restaurants, highways. IMMACULATE, UPDATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, TOP FLOOR/every room freshly painted w beautiful hardwood throughout. HUGE LR lined w wall of glass doors/windows. Spacious modern kitchen comes w SS appliances, granite, custom cabinetry, built in benches provide storage w room for kitchen table & open to dining area. Private master suite, create your own spa in the oversized bath! 2nd bdrm has own onsuite bath & there's separate 1/2 bath. Amenities galore, pool, fitness center, club room, dog park.