Atlanta, GA
28414 Plantation Drive NE
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

28414 Plantation Drive NE

28414 Plantation Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

28414 Plantation Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
LOCATION! GORGEOUS, GATED CONDO NEAR EVERYTHING/shopping, restaurants, highways. IMMACULATE, UPDATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, TOP FLOOR/every room freshly painted w beautiful hardwood throughout. HUGE LR lined w wall of glass doors/windows. Spacious modern kitchen comes w SS appliances, granite, custom cabinetry, built in benches provide storage w room for kitchen table & open to dining area. Private master suite, create your own spa in the oversized bath! 2nd bdrm has own onsuite bath & there's separate 1/2 bath. Amenities galore, pool, fitness center, club room, dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

