2840 Peachtree Road NW
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:11 PM

2840 Peachtree Road NW

2840 Peachtree Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2840 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Available now! Updated Historic Crestwood Loft in the heart of Buckhead! Corner Unit:Furnished or unfurnished. Exceptional walkability to shops/restaurants/coffee houses. Charming blend of 1920's architectural features incl. high ceilings, crown molding & original exposed brick. Loft offers fresh paint, hardwood flooring, abundant natural light, updated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, open floor plan, Washer/Dryer & TV's provided. Master BR Loft, potential 2nd bedrm or office. Large Private Patio + Balcony! Limited Ceiling Height in Loft Bedroom. Covered/Gated parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW have any available units?
2840 Peachtree Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 Peachtree Road NW have?
Some of 2840 Peachtree Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Peachtree Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Peachtree Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Peachtree Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2840 Peachtree Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Peachtree Road NW offers parking.
Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 Peachtree Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW have a pool?
No, 2840 Peachtree Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2840 Peachtree Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 Peachtree Road NW has units with dishwashers.
