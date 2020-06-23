2840 Peachtree Road NW

Amenities
Available now! Updated Historic Crestwood Loft in the heart of Buckhead! Corner Unit:Furnished or unfurnished. Exceptional walkability to shops/restaurants/coffee houses. Charming blend of 1920's architectural features incl. high ceilings, crown molding & original exposed brick. Loft offers fresh paint, hardwood flooring, abundant natural light, updated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, open floor plan, Washer/Dryer & TV's provided. Master BR Loft, potential 2nd bedrm or office. Large Private Patio + Balcony! Limited Ceiling Height in Loft Bedroom. Covered/Gated parking.