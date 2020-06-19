All apartments in Atlanta
2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:48 PM

2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest

2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Deerwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest have any available units?
2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2837 Alexandria Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
