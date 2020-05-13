All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2815 Deerwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2815 Deerwood Lane
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:37 PM

2815 Deerwood Lane

2815 Deerwood Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2815 Deerwood Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming town home located in Atlanta. Bright kitchen with a pass through to the family room. Entertain from the well-light bar. Double sliding glass doors to the rear patio with side privacy fences. Split bedroom plan upstairs.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings(past five years) and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications and felony restrictions are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have any available units?
2815 Deerwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2815 Deerwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Deerwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Deerwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Deerwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus