All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2815 Deerwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2815 Deerwood Lane
Last updated October 28 2019 at 10:24 PM

2815 Deerwood Lane

2815 Deerwood Ln SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2815 Deerwood Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming town home located in Atlanta. Bright kitchen with a pass through to the family room. Entertain from the well-light bar. Double sliding glass doors to the rear patio with side privacy fences. Split bedroom plan upstairs.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings(past five years) and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications and felony restrictions are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have any available units?
2815 Deerwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2815 Deerwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Deerwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Deerwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Deerwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 Deerwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 Deerwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street
Atlanta, GA 30308
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus