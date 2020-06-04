All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

2811 Marco Drive NW

2811 Marco Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Marco Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Marco Drive NW have any available units?
2811 Marco Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Marco Drive NW have?
Some of 2811 Marco Drive NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Marco Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Marco Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Marco Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Marco Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2811 Marco Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Marco Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2811 Marco Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Marco Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Marco Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2811 Marco Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Marco Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2811 Marco Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Marco Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 Marco Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
