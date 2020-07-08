All apartments in Atlanta
2800 Macon Drive SE

2800 Macon Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Macon Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Macon Drive SE have any available units?
2800 Macon Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Macon Drive SE have?
Some of 2800 Macon Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Macon Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Macon Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Macon Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Macon Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2800 Macon Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Macon Drive SE offers parking.
Does 2800 Macon Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Macon Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Macon Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2800 Macon Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Macon Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2800 Macon Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Macon Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Macon Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

