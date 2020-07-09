All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:18 AM

28 Candler Road NE

28 Candler Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

28 Candler Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
College Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
Location, charm, size and outdoor space! This charming 4 BR/2 BA craftsman has giant party deck wired for sound & perfect for entertaining. Great family home Large, flat fenced yard & double carport with shed, parking for 6 cars, fire pit. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counters, tile floor, updated baths. Open dining room connects to living room with wood burning fireplace. Original hardwoods. Light & airy corner bonus room perfect for office. Master suite upstairs. Interior entry basement with room for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Candler Road NE have any available units?
28 Candler Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Candler Road NE have?
Some of 28 Candler Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Candler Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
28 Candler Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Candler Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 28 Candler Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 28 Candler Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 28 Candler Road NE offers parking.
Does 28 Candler Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Candler Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Candler Road NE have a pool?
No, 28 Candler Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 28 Candler Road NE have accessible units?
No, 28 Candler Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Candler Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Candler Road NE has units with dishwashers.

