28 Candler Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport fire pit parking

Location, charm, size and outdoor space! This charming 4 BR/2 BA craftsman has giant party deck wired for sound & perfect for entertaining. Great family home Large, flat fenced yard & double carport with shed, parking for 6 cars, fire pit. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counters, tile floor, updated baths. Open dining room connects to living room with wood burning fireplace. Original hardwoods. Light & airy corner bonus room perfect for office. Master suite upstairs. Interior entry basement with room for storage.