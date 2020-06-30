All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:33 AM

28 Brittany Way Way

28 Brittany Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

28 Brittany Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
GATED community with POOL & FITNESS Center; Convenient to Lenox & InTown; EXQUISITE Condo featuring Separate HOME OFFICE w/ Tranquil view, UPSCALE updated kitchen w/ Pantry; MASTER SUITE w/ Double French doors to Deck, Master bath w/ Double Vanity & WHIRLPOOL tub; Laundry Rm, Dining Rm & Breakfast area; Roommate flr plan; Private entrance; PRIVATE Covered Deck with Wooded & Creek VIEW! Located in Cul-De-Sac next to WALKING TRAILS that lead to Shady Valley Park *Newer A/C, Hot water heater, Frig, Washer, Dryer* ; Plenty of Guest Parking; Stellar credit, verifiable employment & 3x the monthly rent an absolute must. No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Brittany Way Way have any available units?
28 Brittany Way Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Brittany Way Way have?
Some of 28 Brittany Way Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Brittany Way Way currently offering any rent specials?
28 Brittany Way Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Brittany Way Way pet-friendly?
No, 28 Brittany Way Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 28 Brittany Way Way offer parking?
Yes, 28 Brittany Way Way offers parking.
Does 28 Brittany Way Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Brittany Way Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Brittany Way Way have a pool?
Yes, 28 Brittany Way Way has a pool.
Does 28 Brittany Way Way have accessible units?
No, 28 Brittany Way Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Brittany Way Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Brittany Way Way has units with dishwashers.

