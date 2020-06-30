28 Brittany Way Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking

GATED community with POOL & FITNESS Center; Convenient to Lenox & InTown; EXQUISITE Condo featuring Separate HOME OFFICE w/ Tranquil view, UPSCALE updated kitchen w/ Pantry; MASTER SUITE w/ Double French doors to Deck, Master bath w/ Double Vanity & WHIRLPOOL tub; Laundry Rm, Dining Rm & Breakfast area; Roommate flr plan; Private entrance; PRIVATE Covered Deck with Wooded & Creek VIEW! Located in Cul-De-Sac next to WALKING TRAILS that lead to Shady Valley Park *Newer A/C, Hot water heater, Frig, Washer, Dryer* ; Plenty of Guest Parking; Stellar credit, verifiable employment & 3x the monthly rent an absolute must. No exceptions.