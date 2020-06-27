2797 Revere Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Lincoln
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated home!! Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances! Call to schedule a showing 404-829-2319 More pictures coming soon. We accept Housing choice Vouchers!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2797 Revere Drive Northwest have any available units?
2797 Revere Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2797 Revere Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2797 Revere Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.