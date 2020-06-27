All apartments in Atlanta
2797 Revere Drive Northwest

2797 Revere Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2797 Revere Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated home!!
Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances!
Call to schedule a showing 404-829-2319
More pictures coming soon.
We accept Housing choice Vouchers!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2797 Revere Drive Northwest have any available units?
2797 Revere Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2797 Revere Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2797 Revere Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2797 Revere Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2797 Revere Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2797 Revere Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2797 Revere Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2797 Revere Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2797 Revere Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2797 Revere Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2797 Revere Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2797 Revere Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2797 Revere Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2797 Revere Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2797 Revere Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2797 Revere Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2797 Revere Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

