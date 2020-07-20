2792 Waters Rd SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't Miss This NEWLY RENOVATED Home! Luxury plank flooring throughout! Spacious, Open concept kitchen with view to living room. Eat-in kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances and Gorgeous Granite Counters. Full size W/D Connections and tile showers and granite counters in both bathrooms! Brand New private back deck perfect for entertaining! Hurry, this home will not last long! (Alarm system does not remain in the home upon move in)



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.