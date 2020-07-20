All apartments in Atlanta
2792 Waters Rd SW
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

2792 Waters Rd SW

2792 Waters Road SW · No Longer Available
Location

2792 Waters Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't Miss This NEWLY RENOVATED Home! Luxury plank flooring throughout! Spacious, Open concept kitchen with view to living room. Eat-in kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances and Gorgeous Granite Counters. Full size W/D Connections and tile showers and granite counters in both bathrooms! Brand New private back deck perfect for entertaining! Hurry, this home will not last long! (Alarm system does not remain in the home upon move in)

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2792 Waters Rd SW have any available units?
2792 Waters Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2792 Waters Rd SW have?
Some of 2792 Waters Rd SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2792 Waters Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
2792 Waters Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2792 Waters Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2792 Waters Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 2792 Waters Rd SW offer parking?
No, 2792 Waters Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 2792 Waters Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2792 Waters Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2792 Waters Rd SW have a pool?
No, 2792 Waters Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 2792 Waters Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 2792 Waters Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2792 Waters Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2792 Waters Rd SW has units with dishwashers.
