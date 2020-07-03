Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2790 Habersham Road NW
2790 Habersham Road Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
2790 Habersham Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Wyngate
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
Great corporate rental for Super Bowl week. Rental is ONLY for Jan 28th-Feb 4th, 2019. Fully turn key rental perfect for corporate entertaining for the week of Super Bowl.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2790 Habersham Road NW have any available units?
2790 Habersham Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2790 Habersham Road NW have?
Some of 2790 Habersham Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2790 Habersham Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2790 Habersham Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 Habersham Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2790 Habersham Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2790 Habersham Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2790 Habersham Road NW offers parking.
Does 2790 Habersham Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2790 Habersham Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 Habersham Road NW have a pool?
No, 2790 Habersham Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2790 Habersham Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2790 Habersham Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 Habersham Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2790 Habersham Road NW has units with dishwashers.
