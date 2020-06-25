2789 Browntown Road NW

2789 Browntown Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Lincoln
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
3BR/1BA renovated Bungalow in quiet neighborhood is where you want to be! This charming home has Hrdwds & 3 Lrg BR'S w/ceiling fans and big closets. The custom tiled bath w/designer lighting has special vanity & tub/shower too. Lge livg room holds all your furniture. This gorgeous open-floor plan allows entertaining family/friends & cooking in nice kitchen with eat-in area along with gas stove/oven and all the usuals! Grill out in your big backyard. Laundry room too. Close to neighborhood parks and MARTA bus stop is right next to the home. Come enjoy your new place!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.
