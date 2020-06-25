2789 Browntown Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

3BR/1BA renovated Bungalow in quiet neighborhood is where you want to be! This charming home has Hrdwds & 3 Lrg BR'S w/ceiling fans and big closets. The custom tiled bath w/designer lighting has special vanity & tub/shower too. Lge livg room holds all your furniture. This gorgeous open-floor plan allows entertaining family/friends & cooking in nice kitchen with eat-in area along with gas stove/oven and all the usuals! Grill out in your big backyard. Laundry room too. Close to neighborhood parks and MARTA bus stop is right next to the home. Come enjoy your new place!