2789 Browntown Road NW

2789 Browntown Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2789 Browntown Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
3BR/1BA renovated Bungalow in quiet neighborhood is where you want to be! This charming home has Hrdwds & 3 Lrg BR'S w/ceiling fans and big closets. The custom tiled bath w/designer lighting has special vanity & tub/shower too. Lge livg room holds all your furniture. This gorgeous open-floor plan allows entertaining family/friends & cooking in nice kitchen with eat-in area along with gas stove/oven and all the usuals! Grill out in your big backyard. Laundry room too. Close to neighborhood parks and MARTA bus stop is right next to the home. Come enjoy your new place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2789 Browntown Road NW have any available units?
2789 Browntown Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2789 Browntown Road NW have?
Some of 2789 Browntown Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Is 2789 Browntown Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2789 Browntown Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2789 Browntown Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2789 Browntown Road NW is not pet friendly.
Does 2789 Browntown Road NW offer parking?
No, 2789 Browntown Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 2789 Browntown Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2789 Browntown Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2789 Browntown Road NW have a pool?
No, 2789 Browntown Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2789 Browntown Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2789 Browntown Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2789 Browntown Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2789 Browntown Road NW has units with dishwashers.
