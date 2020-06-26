Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2750 Fairlane Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:55 PM
1 of 1
2750 Fairlane Drive
2750 Fairlane Dr SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
2750 Fairlane Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30354
Rosedale Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH BRICK RANCH IN
EXCELLENT CONDITION. HAS CENTRAL HEAT
AND AIR
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2750 Fairlane Drive have any available units?
2750 Fairlane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2750 Fairlane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Fairlane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Fairlane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2750 Fairlane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2750 Fairlane Drive offer parking?
No, 2750 Fairlane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2750 Fairlane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 Fairlane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Fairlane Drive have a pool?
No, 2750 Fairlane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2750 Fairlane Drive have accessible units?
No, 2750 Fairlane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 Fairlane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 Fairlane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 Fairlane Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2750 Fairlane Drive has units with air conditioning.
