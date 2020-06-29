Rent Calculator
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW
2748 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2748 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Greenbriar
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunningly renovated 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW have any available units?
2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW have?
Some of 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2748 Bonnybrook Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
