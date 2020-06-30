All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2747 Ridgemore Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2747 Ridgemore Road NW
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:59 PM

2747 Ridgemore Road NW

2747 Ridgemore Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2747 Ridgemore Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Ridgewood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 1950's one & one half story 3 bedroom 2 bath brick cottage, located in popular Ridgemore Heights and Atlanta's fast growing Upper Westside. Brandon Elementary School District. Flexible lease terms, short-term or long-term, unfurnished ($2,650) or furnished ($2,750). Price includes bi-weekly lawn service. Pets negotiable with $500 deposit. Bright open floor plan with lovely renovated classic white kitchen, quartz countertops, porcelain tiled floors & stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors down & up , recessed lighting, and Nest thermostat. Large outdoor patio and fully fenced private backyard. One mile to I-75 access. 10 minutes to Buckhead and Midtown. 20 minutes to the airport.Walking distance to new Moores Mill Center and Publix Super Market. Favorite nearby spots include Atlanta Brewing Company and the Buckhead YMCA. Close to Silver Comet and future belt line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 Ridgemore Road NW have any available units?
2747 Ridgemore Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 Ridgemore Road NW have?
Some of 2747 Ridgemore Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 Ridgemore Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Ridgemore Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 Ridgemore Road NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2747 Ridgemore Road NW is pet friendly.
Does 2747 Ridgemore Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2747 Ridgemore Road NW offers parking.
Does 2747 Ridgemore Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 Ridgemore Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 Ridgemore Road NW have a pool?
No, 2747 Ridgemore Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2747 Ridgemore Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2747 Ridgemore Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 Ridgemore Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 Ridgemore Road NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus