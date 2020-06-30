2747 Ridgemore Road NW

Amenities

Beautifully updated 1950's one & one half story 3 bedroom 2 bath brick cottage, located in popular Ridgemore Heights and Atlanta's fast growing Upper Westside. Brandon Elementary School District. Flexible lease terms, short-term or long-term, unfurnished ($2,650) or furnished ($2,750). Price includes bi-weekly lawn service. Pets negotiable with $500 deposit. Bright open floor plan with lovely renovated classic white kitchen, quartz countertops, porcelain tiled floors & stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors down & up , recessed lighting, and Nest thermostat. Large outdoor patio and fully fenced private backyard. One mile to I-75 access. 10 minutes to Buckhead and Midtown. 20 minutes to the airport.Walking distance to new Moores Mill Center and Publix Super Market. Favorite nearby spots include Atlanta Brewing Company and the Buckhead YMCA. Close to Silver Comet and future belt line.