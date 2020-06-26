All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

2746 Deerwood Ln

2746 Deerwood Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2746 Deerwood Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4939150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Deerwood Ln have any available units?
2746 Deerwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2746 Deerwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Deerwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Deerwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2746 Deerwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2746 Deerwood Ln offer parking?
No, 2746 Deerwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2746 Deerwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 Deerwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Deerwood Ln have a pool?
No, 2746 Deerwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Deerwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 2746 Deerwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Deerwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 Deerwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2746 Deerwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2746 Deerwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
