2745 Lenox Road NE

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

Buckhead House in gated community. Spacious kitchen w/ high-end appliances, breakfast bar, center island, casual dining area & view to the great room. Main floor office could be a playroom, guest suite or formal sitting area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & laundry up. Master spa bath boasts soaking tub, double vanities & custom walk-in closet. Terrace level offers a guest suite & rec area. New paint and hardwood floors. Gorgeous finishes & fixtures. Walk to restaurants & shops. Sarah Smith.