Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:36 AM

2745 Lenox Road NE

2745 Lenox Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

2745 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Buckhead House in gated community. Spacious kitchen w/ high-end appliances, breakfast bar, center island, casual dining area & view to the great room. Main floor office could be a playroom, guest suite or formal sitting area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & laundry up. Master spa bath boasts soaking tub, double vanities & custom walk-in closet. Terrace level offers a guest suite & rec area. New paint and hardwood floors. Gorgeous finishes & fixtures. Walk to restaurants & shops. Sarah Smith.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Lenox Road NE have any available units?
2745 Lenox Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 Lenox Road NE have?
Some of 2745 Lenox Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Lenox Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Lenox Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Lenox Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Lenox Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2745 Lenox Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2745 Lenox Road NE offers parking.
Does 2745 Lenox Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Lenox Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Lenox Road NE have a pool?
No, 2745 Lenox Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Lenox Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2745 Lenox Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Lenox Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 Lenox Road NE has units with dishwashers.
