2745 Dearwood Dr SW
2745 Dearwood Dr SW

2745 Dearwood Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2745 Dearwood Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hammond Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recent major renovations

Stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher provided. Has laundry area. Tenant is responsible for utilities

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/atlanta-ga?lid=12676463

(RLNE5223888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Dearwood Dr SW have any available units?
2745 Dearwood Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 Dearwood Dr SW have?
Some of 2745 Dearwood Dr SW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Dearwood Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Dearwood Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Dearwood Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2745 Dearwood Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 2745 Dearwood Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 2745 Dearwood Dr SW offers parking.
Does 2745 Dearwood Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Dearwood Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Dearwood Dr SW have a pool?
No, 2745 Dearwood Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Dearwood Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 2745 Dearwood Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Dearwood Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 Dearwood Dr SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
