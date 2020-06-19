274 Colebrook St NE

Amenities
Newly constructed, stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath home in convenient Lake Claire district of Atlanta. This beautiful home features an open floor plan on the main level, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, fireplace and plenty of storage. Master bedroom features beautiful bathroom and 2 walk-in closets. Laundry room off Master. Off street parking with 2 car garage. Walk to Lake Claire pool. Hurry! Won?t last long.
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=9X7PP8d452&env=production