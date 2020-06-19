All apartments in Atlanta
274 Colebrook St NE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

274 Colebrook St NE

274 Colebrook St NE · (470) 264-7546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

274 Colebrook St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Newly constructed, stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath home in convenient Lake Claire district of Atlanta. This beautiful home features an open floor plan on the main level, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, fireplace and plenty of storage. Master bedroom features beautiful bathroom and 2 walk-in closets. Laundry room off Master. Off street parking with 2 car garage. Walk to Lake Claire pool. Hurry! Won?t last long.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=9X7PP8d452&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Colebrook St NE have any available units?
274 Colebrook St NE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 274 Colebrook St NE have?
Some of 274 Colebrook St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Colebrook St NE currently offering any rent specials?
274 Colebrook St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Colebrook St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 274 Colebrook St NE is pet friendly.
Does 274 Colebrook St NE offer parking?
Yes, 274 Colebrook St NE does offer parking.
Does 274 Colebrook St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 Colebrook St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Colebrook St NE have a pool?
Yes, 274 Colebrook St NE has a pool.
Does 274 Colebrook St NE have accessible units?
No, 274 Colebrook St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Colebrook St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 274 Colebrook St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
