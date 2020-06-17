Rent Calculator
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:20 AM
1 of 7
2730 Marco Drive
2730 Marco Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2730 Marco Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single family home that contains 892 sq ft and was built in 1970. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2730 Marco Drive have any available units?
2730 Marco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2730 Marco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Marco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Marco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Marco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2730 Marco Drive offer parking?
No, 2730 Marco Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2730 Marco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Marco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Marco Drive have a pool?
No, 2730 Marco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Marco Drive have accessible units?
No, 2730 Marco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Marco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Marco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 Marco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2730 Marco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
