2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible oppor. for unfurnished or furnished lease in Brandon Elem. school district! 1 mile from new Westside Village @ Moores Mill coming soon~Don’t be fooled home has a ton of sq ft & recently updated w/hdwd floors~Kitchen w/stained cabinetry & granite counters~formal Dining Rm~Living Rm w/gas log fireplc & adjoining Family Rm w/access to back deck~Huge Master upstairs w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & new luxurious Master Bath w/marble shower & sep. jetted tub~Newly finished basement w/bdrm & bath, living rm, game rm & kitchenette~Amazing location w/easy access to I75, restaurants & shops