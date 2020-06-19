All apartments in Atlanta
2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr
2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr

2720 Margaret Mitchell Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Margaret Mitchell Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Margaret Mitchell

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible oppor. for unfurnished or furnished lease in Brandon Elem. school district! 1 mile from new Westside Village @ Moores Mill coming soon~Don’t be fooled home has a ton of sq ft & recently updated w/hdwd floors~Kitchen w/stained cabinetry & granite counters~formal Dining Rm~Living Rm w/gas log fireplc & adjoining Family Rm w/access to back deck~Huge Master upstairs w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & new luxurious Master Bath w/marble shower & sep. jetted tub~Newly finished basement w/bdrm & bath, living rm, game rm & kitchenette~Amazing location w/easy access to I75, restaurants & shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have any available units?
2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have?
Some of 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr offers parking.
Does 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have a pool?
No, 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have accessible units?
No, 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr has units with dishwashers.
