2718 Deerwood Lane

2718 Deerwood Ln SW
Location

2718 Deerwood Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Atlanta, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Deerwood Lane have any available units?
2718 Deerwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 Deerwood Lane have?
Some of 2718 Deerwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Deerwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Deerwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Deerwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2718 Deerwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2718 Deerwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Deerwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2718 Deerwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Deerwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Deerwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2718 Deerwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Deerwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2718 Deerwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Deerwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Deerwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

