2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this light filled mid-century contemporary in sought after Morris Brandon, Westminster, Trinity & Lovett schools.This spacious home features great room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless appl, separate breakfast area, oversize master bedroom w/2 separate closets. full finished terrace level basement w/ bedrm , full bath, kitchen, and living room. Two decks w/ tranquil wooded surroundings. So close to Westside Village @ Moores Mill, Buckhead, downtown & midtown. A lot of house for the $$!