All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr

2710 Margaret Mitchell Dr NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2710 Margaret Mitchell Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Margaret Mitchell

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this light filled mid-century contemporary in sought after Morris Brandon, Westminster, Trinity & Lovett schools.This spacious home features great room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless appl, separate breakfast area, oversize master bedroom w/2 separate closets. full finished terrace level basement w/ bedrm , full bath, kitchen, and living room. Two decks w/ tranquil wooded surroundings. So close to Westside Village @ Moores Mill, Buckhead, downtown & midtown. A lot of house for the $$!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have any available units?
2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have?
Some of 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr offers parking.
Does 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have a pool?
No, 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have accessible units?
No, 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 NW Margaret Mitchell Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus