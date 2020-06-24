All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW

2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Margaret Mitchell

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this light filled mid-century contemporary in sought after Morris Brandon, Westminster, Trinity & Lovett schools.This spacious home features great room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless appl, separate breakfast area, oversize master bedroom w/2 separate closets. full finished terrace level basement w/ bedrm , full bath, kitchen, and living room. Two decks w/ tranquil wooded surroundings. So close to Westside Village @ Moores Mill, Buckhead, downtown & midtown. A lot of house for the $$!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW have any available units?
2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW have?
Some of 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Margaret Mitchell Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus